Does Enshrouded Have Console and Admin Commands?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Many players often ask if Enshrouded has console and admin commands, as these could potentially enhance their gaming experience.

Recommended Videos

Does Enshrouded Have a Creative Mode or Admin Commands?

Contrary to some expectations, Enshrouded does not currently include any built-in cheats or console commands. The game was released with a traditional survival mode and does not officially support mods. The community has created mods of their own, but these are currently only reshades and don’t impact the actual gameplay experience. Without console and admin commands, players must rely solely on their skills and strategies to progress in the game.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As much as I’d love not having to go out to chop Shroud Wood or look for Metal Scraps, I don’t think we’re getting a way to do that for a while. Unlike other survival games with building mechanics, Enshrouded is firstly a single-player RPG. Although it does have elements of base building, I’d say they do not seem to be the main focus of the game. Given this, the inclusion of Admin Commands or Creative Mode might not align with the developers’ vision for the game.

Enshrouded focuses on a traditional survival-build experience and the developers, Keen Games, have articulated a distinct vision for how they envision the game being played. That said, I could be wrong. Enshrouded is in early access and who knows what the devs have planned for the game. Besides, depending on player feedback, things can always change, so we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for this game.

Future Possibilities: Mods and Community Contributions

When a game gains popularity, it’s common for modders to develop features that the community wants. There’s a good chance that we’ll eventually see a mod for Enshrouded that could potentially allow players to access cheats, console commands, and even provide some creative mode. Although it’s too soon to talk about Enshrouded having console and admin commands in the future, it’s certainly a possibility. Whether it will come from modders or the devs I don’t know, but does it even matter?

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2024