Does Mordhau Have In-Game Voice Chat? Explained

Image: Triternion

Mordhau is a popular first-person medieval melee game that has an interesting take on in-game voice chat. While people don’t see eye-to-eye on how Mordhau does in-game voice chat, the game is still remarkable in many ways.

Related: Mordhau Update 24 Hotfix 2 Patch Notes

How to Voice Chat in Mordhau

Mordhau doesn’t have in-game voice chat. Similar to Chivalry 2, one of the only forms of communication you have with your team and the enemies are emotes and voice lines.

Many people want Mordhau to have in-game voice chat. If the game did have voice chat, you could proximity chat with enemy armies which would be the perfect battlefield of mayhem and chaos.

If the game did have in-game voice chat and proximity chat, it would be great if it was togglable or only in specific game modes so people that don’t want in-game voice chat could still enjoy it.

As great as proximity chat is in other games, the emotes and voice lines usually result in hilarious interactions which makes Mordhau much better.

Other Forms of Communication in Mordhau

The only other form of communication in Mordhau is text chat. Here, you can communicate with your team. While most people are pleasant in chat or ignore it altogether, there is a vote-to-kick option as well as a muting option.

If you want to play multiplayer with voice chat, you can do so through Discord like every other game without voice chat. Open Discord, add your friends into one call, and boot up Mordhau. With Discord, you can play Mordhau with voice chat, it’s just out of game voice chat.

That’s everything there is to know about in-game voice chat in Mordhau. Mordhau gets updates fairly regularly, so in-game voice chat could be something coming soon, but for now, there is no in-game voice chat.

- This article was updated on April 17th, 2023