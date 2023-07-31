Does Rainbow Six Siege Have Crossplay?

How can players enjoy cross-platform play in Rainbow Six Siege?

July 31st, 2023 by Marc Magrini
Today, even the most hardcore competitive games are very accessible. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a prime example of this accessibility, offering many similar versions of the game across different platforms. With such a wide community, some players might wonder if they can play with friends on hardware that doesn’t match theirs. Is Rainbow Six Siege able to support crossplay, and if so, what limits and restrictions should players be aware of?

Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay Capabilities and Restrictions

While Siege didn’t release with crossplay capabilities, updates within the past few years added the feature for fans to enjoy. In other words, Rainbow Six Siege has crossplay. Its capabilities can be activated in the options menu’s General tab, allowing you to turn it on or off at your leisure. Even when it’s off, you can still play with others using consoles in the same family as your own — in other words, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users can play together no matter what.

Unfortunately, this cross-platform play is more restrictive than it might seem. According to the official Ubisoft website, crossplay is split into two different categories. These categories are PC, Stadia, & Luna and PlayStation & Xbox. If you’re on PC, you can battle against those on the aforementioned streaming services without issue, but console players will be completely inaccessible to you.

Crossplay isn’t exactly a new feature, but there has been no indication that its current capabilities will be updated anytime soon. PC players should not expect to play with console players any time soon unless they have a console themselves. This restriction also applies to cross-progression, and even that has its own caveats with Stadia out of the picture entirely. If you haven’t purchased the game yet, be aware of how far Siege’s crossplay reaches so you know which platform to get it on.

