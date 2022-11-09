Does Sports Story Have Multiplayer? Explained

Sports titles are usually more exciting when you’re able to share them with friends, and Sports Story is bringing an awful lot of them to the big and small screen. With the exclusivity to the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, gamers may be wondering if they’ll be able to utilize the Joy-Cons to their full potential and share the fun with friends.

Will you be able to jump into a round of multiplayer with your friends, no matter the sport of your choice? Or is this going to be a single-player-only experience? Polish your clubs and get ready to dive into the sports experience of a lifetime, as we explore the dungeons below for all the info you may need!

Can You Play With Friends In Sports Story?

You may need to make a trip out to your local store to get your hands on a few extra controllers, as Sports Story does allow multiplayer sessions with up to 4 friends. While Golf Story allowed gamers the opportunity to showcase their golfing skills in a match of 9 Holes, it seems the expanded roster of sports will let gamers get a bit more competitive.

With sports such as soccer, baseball & cricket available in this title, gamers will be able to showcase their skills against their friends in local multiplayer games. While it may not support online play or multiple-system play, the ability to get your friends together and feel the tensions rise is something special. As the game inches closer to its final release, there may be more details that emerge about the multiplayer portion of this title, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled!

Maybe your upcoming get-together could use a fishing tournament set in the world of an Action-RPG/Sports hybrid. It will be quite intriguing to see what sports gamers will get to enjoy with friends, and there is only a short wait until we can find out!

Sports Story will be available in December 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022