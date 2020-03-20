Sentinel Batteries are rare collectibles in Doom Eternal that unlock certain parts of the Fortress of Doom hub, granting you various collectibles like Sentinel Crystals or even new Doomslayer skins like the Classic Doom Marine skin. To access every part of the Fortress of Doom, you’re going to need a lot of Sentinel Batteries, and they can unfortunately be pretty hard to come by sometimes. Thankfully, there are ways of acquiring them that don’t require finding them hidden in some of the game’s levels. This is how to get more Sentinel Batteries in Doom Eternal.

How to Get Sentinel Batteries in Doom Eternal

Exploration is the primary means of discovering Sentinel Batteries in Doom Eternal. They can be found tucked away in the various nooks and crannies of Doom Eternal’s many levels, and they can be spotted fairly easily thanks to their bright blue glow. If you reach the end of a level without finding any Sentinel Batteries, use fast travel to double-check any areas you might have missed. Be on the lookout for alternate paths, hidden ledges, or other locations where secrets are typically housed.

If you don’t feel like exploring, however, then there is another way to earn Sentinel Batteries. Each of the missions has three unique challenges that you can complete, and finishing all three challenges on a given mission will reward you with a Sentinel Battery. This is a great way to stock up on them, as it’s a surefire way to get some that doesn’t require you to go too far out of your way. Some challenge sets with be easier than others, but if you see challenges on a mission that you know you can knock out easily, then it’s in your best interest to complete them. Once you’ve amassed a collection of Sentinel Batteries, head back to the Fortress of Doom and start unlocking things.