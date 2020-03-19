Doom Eternal – How to Fast Travel

Although Doom Eternal isn’t an open-world game in any sense of the word, it still does feature fast travel to help you get around the game’s massive levels quickly. It’s introduced fairly early in the story, but the implementation is unlike other games that use it, so it can be a little confusing figuring out how to get exactly where you want to go. Fast travel is incredibly useful in Doom Eternal because it allows you to revisit earlier areas of a level in order to reattempt secret encounters or Slayer Gates that you may have missed on your first go around.

How to Fast Travel in Doom Eternal

Fast travel is unlocked for a level in Doom Eternal just before completing it. Just before the final part of a level, you should see an indicator pop up on the left side of the screen indicating that fast travel has been unlocked. Once you see this indicator, you can fast travel by opening the map and pressing the fast travel button (Square on PS4, X on Xbox). Then, you’ll be presented with a list of regions, and each of these regions contains several fast travel points. Select one of those points and you’ll be sent there.

It’s worth noting that there are some stipulations to using fast travel in Doom Eternal. First of all, fast travel is not available when enemy demons are nearby, just like in most other video games. Also, fast travel doesn’t remain unlocked when you replay a mission for some reason. Upon replaying a mission, you have to replay up to the point where fast travel was unlocked the first time to be able to use it again. It does not remain available from the beginning, even if you have already finished the mission several times. Fortunately, though, fast travel is free, so you can explore to your heart’s content.