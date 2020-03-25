Doom Eternal features a wide array of powerful weapons, but the chaingun is without a doubt one of the best weapons in the game. It’s a straight upgrade over Doom 2016’s chaingun in every way, firing faster and dealing more damage, which is perfect for Doom Eternal’s more challenging encounters. The chaingun is acquired early in Doom Eternal’s campaign, but you can miss it if you don’t grab it before the mission ends. Thankfully, it’s hidden in plain sight, and the only way to miss the chaingun is to deliberately ignore it as you play through the level. This is how to get the chaingun in Doom Eternal.

How to Get the Chaingun in Doom Eternal

The chaingun is obtained in Doom Eternal’s fifth mission, Super Gore Nest. This mission sends you to a massive gore nest that is one of the leading factors playing into the demonic invasion of earth. Super Gore Nest is a fairly lengthy mission, and the chaingun is hidden right in the middle of it. Play through the mission normally until you reach a giant outdoor area with three colored pedestals. You should already have the Yellow Key by this point, so clear the area of demons and insert the Key into the corresponding yellow slot. You’ll still need a red and blue key to proceed with the mission, so enter the newly opened doorway to continue your mission.

As you fight your way through the newly opened passage, you’ll come across a small room with a few demons inside. In this room, you should see the chaingun behind a glass window, sealed away by a locked door. This door will be unlocked later on, so just keep moving for now. Make your way through the toxic sludge, learning about the Rad Suit along the way. Eventually, following the main mission path will lead you to the Red Key. The passage behind the Red Key will open once you pick it up. Continue onward and you should reach the room with the chaingun shortly. The door will then unlock, allowing you to obtain the chaingun.