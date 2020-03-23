Doom Eternal is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Doom 2016, and it’s just as lengthy as its predecessor, packing a large number of levels and missions into its adrenaline-pumping campaign. Because it’s so long, you may find yourself asking yourself this question at some point during the game’s story: just how many missions are in Doom Eternal? While there aren’t a huge number of levels or missions in the game, each chapter can take a while to complete, so you’re still in for a fairly meaty campaign. This is how many levels are in Doom Eternal.

Doom Eternal Full Mission List

There are 13 missions total in Doom Eternal, and each of them is listed below.

Hell on Earth

Exultia

Cultist Base

DOOM Hunter Base

Super Gore Nest

Arc Complex

Mars Core

Sentinel Prime

Taras Nabad

Nekravol

Nekravol – Part II

Urdak

Final Sin

As you battle the hordes of Hell throughout Doom Eternal’s campaign, you’ll come across many hidden collectibles like Sentinel Batteries, Sentinel Crystals, and Runes. You’ll also find several weapon mods that greatly enhance the functionality of the game’s expansive arsenal, modifying everything from the Ballista to the Super Shotgun. If 13 missions aren’t enough to satisfy your desire to rip and tear, then you can always check out the new, innovative Battlemode multiplayer mode, which pits one Doomslayer against two player-controller demons with various abilities.

How Many Levels Are in Doom Eternal?

As we stated above, there are 13 total levels in Doom Eternal. However, there are also additional levels called Master Levels, which are remixed versions of existing levels from the campaign featuring new challenges for you to overcome. As of right now, there are only two Master Levels in Doom Eternal. The first of which is the Arc Complex, which is available to all players after completing that mission in the story. The second is the Cultist Base, which is only available to those who pre-ordered the game. More Master Levels will come to the game post-launch, so Doom Eternal’s level list is sure to grow in the future.