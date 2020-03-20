Doom Eternal – How to Access Pre-Order & Deluxe Edition Bonuses

Like many other games, Doom Eternal features pre-order bonus content and deluxe edition content. Those who pre-ordered Doom Eternal received the Rip and Tear Pack, which includes a Revenant skin, a Combat Shotgun skin, and a bonus campaign master level, while those who bought the deluxe edition of the game received an additional Slayer skin, the classic weapons sound pack, and the Year One Pass. Upon first booting up the game, though, you might have asked one specific question: Where’s my stuff? Doom Eternal doesn’t make it explicitly clear exactly how to access your pre-order bonus content or deluxe edition content, so this guide will show you just how to do so.

How to Access Doom Eternal Pre-Order Bonuses

To get your Doom Eternal pre-order content, head to the main menu and select Customize. Because pre-ordering gets you the Rip and Tear Pack, you have access to the Doot Revenant skin, which can be applied by scrolling down to the Revenant and selecting the skin. You also get the Throwback Shotgun skin, which can be applied by moving one tab over (R1 on PS4, RB on Xbox) to the Weapon Skin tab. From there, scroll down to the shotgun and equip the skin. The final bit of pre-order content, the Cultist Base Campaign Master Level, can be accessed from the main area of the Fortress of Doom hub area. Just look for the computer screen that says “Master Levels.”

How to Access Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition Bonuses

To get your Doom Eternal deluxe edition content, head to the main menu and select Customize. The Demonic Slayer skin can be accessed by selecting the Doomslayer and equipping the skin. The classic weapons sound pack can be enabled in the settings menu. It can be found in the audio tab. Lastly, the Year One Pass doesn’t need to be activated right now, as the two campaign add-ons that the Year One Pass includes have yet to be released. Once they’re made available, you should be able to download them free of charge.