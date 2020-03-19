Doom Eternal is a love letter to classic first-person shooters like the original Doom, and as such, it features an optional classic weapon view and original classic Doom weapon sounds. A lot of players don’t even know these are available, though, and that’s because they’re tucked away in a menu somewhere. If you craving some old school Doom, then enabling the classic weapon view and classic weapon sounds can cater to your nostalgia.

How to Enable Classic Weapon View

Classic weapon view is available to all Doom Eternal players. Turning it on is simple. All you have to do is go to the game’s settings menu. You’ll find the classic weapon pose option in the weapon section of the game tab. Enabling this will place your weapon in the center of your screen, just like in the classic Doom games.

How to Enable Classic Weapon Sounds

Unlike the classic weapon view option, classic weapon sounds are only available to owners of the Deluxe Edition of Doom Eternal. It’s unknown if the sound effects will become available for purchase on their own sometime in the future. As it stands right now, you have to get the more expensive edition of the game to get these sound effects, just like the game’s Year One Pass.

If you have the Deluxe Edition of Doom Eternal, then enabling the classic weapon sounds is as easy as enabling the classic weapon view. Head to the settings menu and navigate to the audio tab. You should find the classic weapon sound toggle there. With this turned on, gunshots will sound incredibly low quality, the Doomslayer will have his classic grunts, and the chainsaw will sound hilarious when paired with Doom Eternal’s ultra-realistic gore. It’s a nice throwback to the original Doom games, and it serves as a reminder of how far the series has come.