Doom Eternal – Is the Year One Pass Worth It?

Like most games these days, Doom Eternal will be getting DLC, and you can guarantee you’ll get that DLC by buying the Year One Pass. The Year One Pass is a pretty significant commitment because it’s only included with the Deluxe Edition of the game at the time of writing. There’s a good chance it’ll become available separately later on, or at the very least you’ll be able to buy the upcoming expansions a la carte, but as it stands right now, the Year One Pass is tied to the Deluxe Edition. Because the Deluxe Edition is priced at $90, it’s a pretty steep ask for those who are only tangentially interested in Doom Eternal, so this guide will break down if they Year One Pass is worth it.

What Does the Doom Eternal Year One Pass Include?

The Year One Pass for Doom Eternal includes two campaign add-ons that will be released within the first year of the game’s launch date, meaning they’ll both be out by March 20, 2021. These expansions will focus on the events that led to the fall of Earth and provide new perspectives of the demonic invasion that takes place prior to the events of Doom Eternal. Bethesda is also advertising “new ways to play” with these expansions, but details are scarce as to what they’ll actually entail. As it stands right now, the only concrete detail about the Year One Pass is that it comes with two pieces of DLC.

The difference between the Deluxe Edition of Doom Eternal and the standard version is $30, so it’s likely that the Year One Pass will cost somewhere around that price if it becomes available separately. Buying DLC a la carte rather than as a part of a season pass, or in this case, the Year One Pass, tends to be a bit more expensive, so each expansion will likely cost around $20. This would bring the price of both expansions separately to $40, making the Year One Pass a great deal at $30. Of course, this is all just conjecture, as the Year One Pass is currently only bundled with the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Regardless, Doom Eternal’s campaign is challenging but a whole lot of fun, and the DLC will probably be just as good. If you’re a fan of Doom and you think you’ll want extra content with Doom Eternal, then the Year One Pass is most likely worth it for you.