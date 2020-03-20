Doom Eternal has tons of different skins that you can customize the Doomslayer with, from the colorful and outlandish Doomicorn skin to the retro Classic Doom Marine skin, but several skins in the game are themed around zombies and the undead, including the rotting Zombie Slayer skin. These zombie skins are a part of the Slayers Club, an online leveling system and progression tracker from Bethesda built for Doom fans. This is how to get the Zombie Slayer skin in Doom Eternal.

How to Get Zombie Slayer Skin in Doom Eternal

The Zombie Slayer skin is a part of Slayers Club, so you’ll need a Slayers Club account to get it. If you already have a Bethesda.net account, then you can skip through most of the sign-up process. Head on over to the Slayers Club main page to start. From here, click “Join the Club” and log into your Bethesda.net account if you already have one. Once logged in, opt into the club and you’re all set. If you don’t already have a preexisting Bethesda.net account, you’ll have to create one before joining the Slayers Club.

Now, all you have to do is log into your Bethesda.net account in Doom Eternal and you’ll unlock the skin. The skin is rewarded at Rank 1, meaning all new Slayers Club accounts get it. As you rise through the ranks by playing Doom Eternal, though, you’ll unlock more zombie-themed skins for the various demons as well as a 25th Anniversary Slayer skin at the level cap, Rank 15. To enable the Zombie Slayer skin, head to the main menu and select Customize. From there, select the Doomslayer and the skin should be listed with the other skins.

- This article was updated on:March 20th, 2020