Update 2.37 has arrived for Dreams, and here’s the full information of the change added with this patch. This particular update includes one significant fix for the game which players would’ve been looking for on top of one of the previous patches. There is a great atmosphere throughout the community for the game as players seek to create excellent levels and experiences for everyone to enjoy. The following section will list the official patch notes. Here’s everything new with Dreams update 2.37.

Dreams Update 2.37 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where the Heed the Heroes and Treasure Hunter Ancient Dangers trophies were not unlocking correctly.

Players that have already played Ancient Dangers and wish to unlock these trophies without issue should reset progress from the dream’s cover page to enable the fix to take effect.

Already earned trophies and Imp Quests will not be affected, however In Progress treasure and note imp quest totals will be set back to 0, as will in-game progress.

That is all of the official notes and the main change made to the game with this particular patch. The inclusion of the fix for trophies will be a great piece of information for all of the completionists who plan to play through the game and collect all of the trophies for their collection.

Dreams is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Dreams website.