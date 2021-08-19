Quake Gets New-Gen Release: Here Are the Achievements and Trophies

In glorious fashion, the first two editions of Quake have made a surprise release to the newer generation consoles, complete with 35 achievements and 36 trophies. With rumors circulating that remastered version of Quake 1 and 2 would be announced at QuakeCon 2021 for the newer generation, the expectations were blown out of the water with an immediate release, that is even free for all Game Pass subscribers. Those without a subscription can purchase the game for just $9.99!

Quake is one of the most infamous series on Xbox with regards to difficult achievements. Quake 4 was the first multiplayer game every released for the Xbox 360, and packed an insane list, requiring players to finish 5000 ranked matches online, and be ranked number one on the worldwide leaderboards. While the new release can’t quite compete with that, it will be by no means, an easy completion. Players will have to complete the full game in single player, on Nightmare difficulty, find every secret exit, and complete numerous difficult miscellaneous tasks.

Quake Achievements

The full list of Quake achievements and trophies is listed below, complete with their Gamerscore values, trophy levels and descriptions.

Great Old One (not on Xbox, Platinum)

You have conquered all the realms of the Elder Gods. Congratulations.

Complete Quake Episode 1: Dimension of the Doomed in single player.

Complete Quake Episode 2: The Realm of Black Magic in single player.

Complete Quake Episode 3: The Netherworld in single player.

Complete Quake Episode 4: The Elder World in single player.

Defeat Shub-Niggurath in single player.

Complete Scourge of Armagon Episode 1: Fortress of the Dead in single player.

Complete Scourge of Armagon Episode 2: Dominion of Darkness in single player.

Complete Scourge of Armagon Episode 3: The Rift in single player.

Complete Dissolution of Eternity Episode 1: Hell’s Fortress in single player.

Complete Dissolution of Eternity Episode 2: The Corridors of Time in single player.

Complete Dimension of the Past in single player.

Complete Dimension of the Machine in single player.

Find the secret exit in Quake Episode 1: Dimension of the Doomed.

Find the secret exit in Quake Episode 2: The Realm of Black Magic.

Find the secret exit in Quake Episode 3: The Netherworld.

Find the secret exit in Quake Episode 4: The Elder World.

Find the secret exit in Scourge of Armagon Episode 1: Fortress of the Dead.

Find the secret exit in Scourge of Armagon Episode 2: Dominion of Darkness.

Find the secret exit in Scourge of Armagon Episode 3: The Rift.

Find the secret exit in Dimension of the Past.

Find the secret exit in Dimension of the Machine.

Find a secret area.

Find the Well of Wishes in the Crypt of Decay.

Find the secret message in Tur Torment.

Kill a monster with another monster’s attack.

In deathmatch, electrocute an enemy in water without dying.

Kill a shambler before it is able to cast its lightning attack.

Kill a shambler with an axe.

Complete E4M6: The Pain Maze on Nightmare without taking damage.

Complete E1M1: The Slipgate Complex on Nightmare without firing a shot.

Complete Quake on Nightmare in single player.

Complete Scourge of Armagon on Nightmare in single player.

Complete Dissolution of Eternity on Nightmare in single player.

Complete Dimension of the Past on Nightmare in single player.

Complete Dimension of the Machine on Nightmare in single player.

Quake’s Nightmare achievements have particularly odd Gamerscore values, being worth 86G each, and they are likely to be the hardest in the game, hence why their trophy equivalents are gold. If you’re looking to complete this game, those are the ones to watch out for and to strive for first, as you’ll likely unlock many others along the way.

Quake is available to play today on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 19th, 2021