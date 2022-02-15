Dying Light 2 City Alignment Explained: All Rewards for Both Factions

Picking the city’s alignment in Dying Light 2 is a very important choice. The big selling point for Dying Light 2 is that your choices matter and in this case they really do. Picking which faction gets control of each zone of the map will determine how you play Dying Light 2. If you want to be fully combat-focused or spend more of your time running from fights, you need to pick a faction that will suit your playstyle. Let’s go over the benefits of each faction.

What are the Benefits of Each Faction in Dying Light 2

There are seven city structures that you can activate and decide which faction gains control of them. After picking the faction, any windmills around the zone will begin spawning that factions installations for you to use. The factions you get to choose between are the Survivors and the Peacekeepers. You can also pick up some inhibitors while completing these facilities.

The Survivors faction installations are more mobility-oriented. Giving them facilities will allow them to put up more ziplines for you to use and upgrade them, turning on air vents to get height, installing fall bags, and placing airbags along with upgrading them. The big perk they give at four facilities is that if you die in a survivor-controlled zone, you will be picked up at the spot you died by an NPC. This perk does have a 6-minute cooldown.

The Peacekeepers on the other hand or more combat-oriented. Their facilities are mostly useable traps around their zones that allow you to kill zombies with ease. They will install traps that can you can activate or spiked installations for you to push zombies into similar to the original Dying Light.

The big reason you will want to give facilities for the Peacekeepers is so you can get the crossbow. After giving them four facilities you will be given this weapon and it is quite devastating to any zombies you come across. Since it is a ranged weapon you don’t have to worry about durability as you do with melee weapons, so you won’t need the Korek Charm anymore. However, you will need ammo to shoot, which you can craft.

After completing every facility you are given the option to give it to either faction, so you don’t need to decide once and be locked in. However, you do only have seven total to do, so you can’t get the fourth perk on both sides. While you can do a 4-3 split, you should really pick one side and stick with it as the perks past the fourth are quite good as well.

It should be noted that once you pick which side gets the facility you can’t go back and change it later. You would have to start a new game in order to experience all the perks that each side has to offer. If you have more trouble with Dying Light 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later in 2022.