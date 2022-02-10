Dying Light 2 Garrison Electrical Station Safe Code: What is the Approximate Number of Pi?

Opening safes in Dying Light 2 is one of the many methods to getting yourself more injectors. Aside from modding your weapons to perfection, getting injectors is the main way to give yourself an edge in combat. In order to open these safes in Dying Light 2, you will need to figure out their combinations. These combinations are tree numbers that can be double digits, which can leave a lot of options if you just start guessing. Luckily, a hint or a combination to these safes tends to be nearby. Let’s go over the combination for the safe in Garrison Electrical.

What is the Garrison Electrical Station Safe Code?

In order to get to the safe in Garrison Electrical Station, you will need to be on the Broadcast Story mission. The mission will have you restoring power to the substation and we can make a pitstop to grab out safe while completing the mission. Just make sure you open the C door on the second floor to gain access to the safe.

In a toolbox on the ground next to the safe, you will find the hint to the safe’s code. The hint says the code is the approximate number of Pi. Pi is a never-ending series of decimal places, so we can assume that it will only want the first three digits of Pi for the safe code. If you were to round Pi to be only three digits long you would be left with 3.14.

If you convert this into a code for the safe you will be left with 3-1-4 as the three numbers you put in. Entering that code in the safe will net you an Inhibitor and let you power up your health or your stamina. Reaching specific levels of health and stamina will allow you to unlock new parkour and combat abilities and perks.

With your new inhibitor in hand, why not go get yourself the Korek weapon charm to help with your weapon’s durability. It should be close to the substation. If you have any more trouble with Dying Light 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Dying Light 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.