Dying Light 2: Can You Change Weapon Mods?

Dying Light 2’s weapon system has changed slightly from the original game. The big note is that you can’t craft your own weapons. The only way you will be able to get weapons is by finding them, buying them or being awarded them. Of course, you can also get a few weapons depending on which version of the game you purchase. Since it can be hard to get copies of weapons you like in Dying Light 2, you want to be sure you have the right setup of mods for the weapon you are using. Let’s go over how you can equip mods and if you can change them in Dying Light 2.

How to Mod Weapons in Dying Light 2

Modding a weapon is quite simple, all you need is the mod blueprints and a weapon that can accept mods. Mod blueprints can be purchased from crafting vendors and a weapon that accepts mods will have orange slots on it in your inventory. just simply open the modding menu of the weapon you wish to put mods on and slot them in.

You will have to spend some materials to mod a weapon but it will restore 50 durability onto the weapon with each mod you install. This is the only way you can repair weapons in Dying Light 2, so make sure to only install mods onto a weapon after you have used some of the durability.

Can You Change Weapon Mods Once Installed?

Tragically, you are unable to change out a weapon mod once it is installed. This may have something to do with the fact that installing a weapon mod repairs the weapon. If you were able to change out weapon mods whenever you wanted you may be able to keep a weapon fully repaired at all times.

This means you do need to be a bit careful when modding a weapon. If you but a mod that doesn’t work well with your build onto a weapon, you will be unable to fix it until you get a new version of the weapon. If you need any more help with Dying Light 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

