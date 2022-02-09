Dying Light 2: Korek Weapon Charm Location (Unlimited Repair)

Not being able to repair your weapons in Dying Light 2 can be very annoying. You spend all your time modding out your weapon just the way you want it, only to have it break after killing a few packs of zombies. Luckily, Dying Light 2 has a secret weapon charm that can help prevent your weapons from breaking. The Korek weapon charm will add durability to your weapons and can be added and removed from your weapon as much as you want. The Korek charm is not going to be handed to you and it does not have any sort of trackable quest to find it. Let’s go over how you can get the charm for yourself.

How to Get the Korek Charm in Dying Light 2

The first step to getting the Korek charm is to have access to the VNC Tower or have the grappling hook. Without the grappling hook, you will need to have completed up through the Broadcast Story mission. Either way, you need to begin on top of the VNC Tower.

Once on the top of the tower, you will need to glide to the building with a white pole in the middle to the South-West of the VNC Tower. Here you should find a generator you can interact with. Put the red cable into the socket and bring the cable with you as you drop off a wooden plank to the East.

After dropping through two windows, you should find a red generator that you can attach the cable to. In this room should also be a green generator, once again you will need to grab a new red cable and attach it to the green generator.

With this cable, you will need to head outside and go to your left to find another wooden plank. Glide or grapple to this plank and then look back to the building you came from, you should see another plank. You will need to drop to the ground below this plank then head North and enter the building on your left.

Inside of this building you should find the generator to finally plug this cable into. With it plugged in, you should see a defense system pannel to interact with to the right of the generator. Interact with it and head through the set of double doors on your right. After going down the corridor, you should come to a room with a coffee table surrounded by cushions.

You will need to sit in the cushions in a specific order to make the charm appear. You will need to start with the yellow cushion next to the red lantern and then sit in every cushion in the room in a counterclockwise pattern from the yellow cushion. Make sure you sit in every cushion in this order and don’t miss on.

This should have you sitting in the cushions by the door you entered as the last few. after sitting in them you will need about 30 seconds, after that the blueprint for the Korek charm should appear in front of you on the table. If you are having any more trouble with Dying Light 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Dying Light 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.