Dying Light 2 Cyberpunk Weapon: How to Get Cyber Hands 2177

Dying Light 2 has a unique easter egg Cyberpunk weapon that clearly is inspired by Cyberpunk 2077. To continue the tradition that was strong in their first game, Techland has littered all sorts of easter eggs all over Villedor for players to discover. Whether it is the Hoverboard Parkour Challenge or the Cyber Hands 2177 weapon, this game has little secrets everywhere. Here is how to get the secret Cyberpunk weapon in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 Getting the Cyberpunk Weapon

To get the Cyberpunk weapon in Dying Light 2, you’ll need to start at the VNC Tower in Garrison. You can try to parkour your way to the top, or you can wait until you’ve finished the “Broadcast” mission to unlock the elevator that will take you to the top.

Standing at the top of the VNC Tower, head to the southwest edge of the building’s roof. You’ll see a nearby rooftop covered with moss and a giant antenna. Paraglide your way over to it.

Once you have landed on this building, climb up the ducts on the south side of the roof until you see another rooftop right in front of you with trees and an NPC. Paraglide onto that roof. Once there, talk to the NPC named the “Liquidator” and he will give you the blueprints for the Cyberpunk weapon called “Cyber Hands 2177”.

What Does Cyber Hands 2177 Do?

Much like the actual Cyberpunk 2077 game, the Cyber Hands 2177 aren’t that great of a weapon. They are classified as common knuckledusters, so no modifications can be equipped to it and it has relatively low durability. They do 50 slashing damage and the weapon description says, “We’ve seen these somewhere…”. We don’t know for sure if the state of this Cyberpunk weapon easter egg is an intentional wink at how bad Cyberpunk 2077 was or not, but it is a good laugh regardless.

One of the first Cyberpunk 2077 trailers showcased the Matis Blades and the Cyber Hands 2177 are a clear nod to those. Now you get to live out your dreams of playing a good Cyberpunk game through this Dying Light 2 Cyberpunk weapon easter egg… Too much?

And that will do it for how to get the Cyber Hands 2177 in Dying Light 2. For more, be sure to check out the plethora of Dying Light 2 guides we have. Whether you’re interested in tips and tricks, quest help, or are just looking for safe codes or easter eggs, we’ve got you covered.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2022