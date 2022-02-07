Dying Light 2: Best Ways to Level Up Parkour Fast

Parkour may be the best part about Dying Light 2. Yeah, the combat feels incredible, the world is beautiful, and the quests are intricate, but nothing feels as good as parkour. And with it being the primary way to get around the world, you’ll want to level up parkour as soon as possible and as fast as possible in order to unlock all of the fun moves. Here is the best and fastest way to level up parkour in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 Level Up Parkour

Something great that Techland did for Dying Light 2 is give you experience points for basically doing anything. As you parkour around the city, you’ll gain experience. As you fight infected, you’ll gain experience. But that method can be a bit slow and inefficient. Below is the list you’ll want to abide by to level up parkour in Dying Light 2

1. Parkour Challenges

One of the best and fastest ways to level up your parkour is to complete Parkour Challenges. They don’t take very long, they can be really fun, they will familiarize you with the world, and they will make you a better freerunner. If you finish in time for gold, most Parkour Challenges will reward you with a thousand and change parkour experience. Oh, and while you’re at it, check out the Hoverboard Parkour Challenge for extra fun while getting parkour XP.

2. Side Quests

Dying Light 2 is littered with people who need your help. As you hover over the various exclamation points on your map, you’ll see what rewards you’ll get by completing the side quest. Some side quests will reward you with up to two or three thousand parkour XP, so make sure to complete those. An especially easy and quick one is Undying Affection which will reward you with 3000 parkour XP.

3. Medic Gear Bonus Stats

Dying Light 2 features four different types of gear. The Medic gear type not only helps with increased stamina recovery for parkour and quicker health regeneration, it also can boost the parkour experience you gain by a certain percentage. While this isn’t the best and quickest way to level up your parkour, if you have six pieces of Medic gear on, you’ll be gaining way more parkour experience as you traverse the world.

4. Night Parkour

As you may already know, jumping around the city at night will grant you way more parkour experience than what you get during the day. Aside from being extra careful around infected, you’ll want to play it a bit more safe while performing parkour because if you die, all of your bonus nighttime XP will disappear.

And that is the best and fastest way to level up parkour in Dying Light 2. For more tips and tricks, be sure to check out the rest of our Dying Light 2 guides.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.