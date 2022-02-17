Dying Light 2: How to Get Old World Money

Dying Light 2 ramps up the ante over its predecessor in the number of ways that you can obtain new goods, craftable items, and everything in between.

However, the almighty Dollar still reigns king even in the post-apocalyptic zombie-filled world that Aiden lives in, helping you to be able to get new weapons, scraps, and even special ways to upgrade your weapons that will make you into the absolute zombie-killing machine that you’re meant to be. Following our guide, you’ll find out the best way to Get Old World Money.

Money, Money, Money, Money!

Obtaining Old World Money is quite simple; eradicate your enemies in all matter of ways, collect items from them, sell them, and continue. As you make your way through the game, you’ll notice that different enemy types may drop more money than others, so you may be inclined to take on large groups of weaker enemies to earn more cash.

One of the best strategies that you can begin with is finding weak zombies and farming them. Farming means going in, killing them, taking the spoils, and repeating this process over and over again until you obtain what you’re looking for. Not only is this great for Old World Money, but you’ll also be able to level up other skills while doing this method.

One great way to do this is by going to the Larch Windmill, once that area is unlocked. Arrive here and look for the Forsaken Store, to the southwest, and go to town on taking out all of the zombies. Anger the zombies and head inside of the store, since they cannot come in through the door, take them out from there. Going here during the Day Time is going to be your best bet, as there are a large number of zombies, and you’ll have the advantage of them not being as aggressive as you are.

Taking care of all of these undead will grant you trophies, materials, and a large amount of Old World Money. Thankfully, you may also come across Crystals here, which can be sold for 200 Old World Money per Crystal. You’ll want to return to the Windmill, sell all of your spoils that you received, and quit the game. Reload the game, and all of the zombies have returned. You can keep doing this over and over, to keep making extra cash.

There are many different ways to make money, from kills to sales, to everything in between. Following this helpful trick, you may be able to bring yourself ahead of the game and get more powerful gear at an earlier stage in the game, as well!

Dying Light 2 is available now for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, with a Nintendo Switch Cloud Edition coming sometime in 2022.