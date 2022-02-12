Dying Light 2 Zelda Weapon: How to Get Mistress Sword

Dying Light 2 is a massive game and features anything from paragliding to grappling around The City like Spiderman, to homages and tributes to many different franchises.

Easter eggs can be found throughout the whole game, from the true answer to life to secret weapons from other franchises. It seems that Techland wanted to include some Nintendo Easter Eggs, as they have included the weapon “The Mistress Sword”, which appears to be a direct homage to the Master Sword, albeit it with some different results than expected.

Following this guide, we’ll be teaching you today how to get your hands on this mythical piece of steel, or possibly plastic, and what benefits you may receive from obtaining it.

Does it live up to the legend?

The first thing that you’ll want to do is complete the mission “Broadcast”, which is a fairly late-game mission, taking place about 2/3rds of the way through your story in The City. After completing this mission, you’ll be able to find and locate 5 black ducks, cleverly hidden throughout the game map. With glowing red eyes and dark black “feathers”, these little guys can be hard to find, unless you know where you’re looking.

You can find the black ducks in The Wharf District, Lower Dam Ayre, VNC Tower, Mount Lucid Observatory, and Houndsfield.

To find the Black Duck in The Wharf District, you’ll want to look around the northwestern side for a police car that is submerged in water. You’ll be able to swim to it, but you’ll have a much better time trying to parkour your way to it in the Revenant Fight Arena and climbing to the top of the north wall.

The Lower Dam Ayre Black Duck is sitting on the dock of the bay, or should I say, sitting on a skull at the bay. It’s peering out upon the Newfound Lost Lands, but it is surrounded by chemical waste. If you have the chance to paraglide over there, it’s recommended to do so, as you don’t have to worry about getting yourself stuck in the nasty chemical goo. If you are skilled at the parkour of the game, however, you can jump your way over there.

The Black Duck of the VNC tower is only able to be gotten from the rooftop of the VNC Tower. You’ll also find the Altar Chamber inside of this building, which is going to be where you’ll go once you collect all of your ducks. Going into the lobby of this towering tower, you’ll want to take an elevator ride up to the rooftop. Go to the blue perch, jump off and latch yourself to the perch with your Grappling hook. You’ll land inside of a room through an open window, and find a safe sitting inside. Enter the code 6-6-6, and get your evil Black Duck.

Finding the black duck in the Mount Lucid Observatory is quite easy, as he is waiting for you like Rapunzel inside of the Watchtower. Make your way to the right side of the main entrance, and climb your way up using your grappling hook. Once you get to the top, you don’t need to wait for this Duck to let its hair down, it’s yours for the taking.

The last duck that you’ll need is in Houndsfield, and this one is a bit of a tricky one to get, and not for the reasons you’re thinking. The area that the duck is in is HIGHLY contaminated, but you can reach it in one quick jump. The area it’s in will cause your immunity to drop quite rapidly, but once inside, you’ll be in the clear to gather your duck and get the duck out of there.

Once you collect all of the Black Ducks, you can make your way back to the VNC Tower, and find the Altar Chamber. You’ll compete in the E1M1 Combat Challenge, which sets you off on a very Doom-inspired challenge, where you blast your way through hordes of enemies using a double-barreled shotgun with unlimited ammo. As you make your way through, you’ll be able to find 2 unique blueprints, one for a Star-Wars-inspired weapon, and one for the Mistress Blade. Using 369 pieces of scrap, you’ve finally completed your mission!

However, you should be warned that while the Mistress Blade looks cool, it does ZERO damage. So, for completionism’s sake, it will be worth your time to unlock this one-of-a-kind weapon. There may be a secret unknown to unlock the full power of the blade, but as it stands, it’s just a cool-looking sword.

If you’re having issues with growing your parkour skills, or you just want to know how high you can level up, have no fear: we have a killer Dying Light 2 section full of tips and tricks!

Dying Light 2 is available now for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, with a Nintendo Switch Cloud Edition coming sometime in 2022.