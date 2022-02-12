Dying Light 2 Level Cap: What is the Maximum Level?

Dying Light 2’s progression system might be confusing to a handful of players. It has many different sorts of levels that you can increase as you play the game. They all also progress at their own pace, depending on your gameplay, story progression, and exploration. Here, we’ll help clarify what the maximum level and level cap are in Dying Light 2.

What is the level cap in Dying Light 2?

There are five different levels that you increase while playing the game. They are broken up into the following with their caps:

Combat Points: Level 25

Parkour: Level 25

Immunity Health: 26 Stamina: 26

Player Rank: Level 9

To further clarify, Combat and Parkour have their own respective skill trees that can be filled in by playing the game. Of course, killing enemies will add towards Combat XP while jumping, climbing, and paragliding will add to your Parkour level progression. You’ll also earn a generous amount of XP by completing story quests and other dialogue-based sidequests.

As for the Immunity levels, it’s split between Health and Stamina. You can increase both of those stats to a combined total of 42 points. Despite having a max level of 26, you cannot achieve both to be 26. You’ll have to prioritize one over the other or take a split of 21 to both stats to even out that part.

Finally, for Player Rank, this dictates the scaled level of enemies into the post-game, which can go up to 9. Upon completing the story, you’ll most likely have many more places to explore, convoys to loot, and Dark Hollows to clear. The player rank you have, which is shown on the top right of your Player Menu, shows what levels enemies will be. To keep up with that, you’ll also want to have gear that’s close to or matches it. Player Rank is increased by Parkouring or Combat, so it’s additive to both of those.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. A Nintendo Switch port is due for release later this year in 2022.