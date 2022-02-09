Dying Light 2 XP Glitch: Grind Parkour XP Fast

So you’re looking for the fastest, easiest, and best way to grind your parkour XP in Dying Light 2? You’ve come to the right place. Dying Light 2 rewards players with both combat and parkour XP for simply playing the game. While that is helpful, and there are a great number of ways to gain parkour XP quickly, this method is the best one out there. Here is the grind parkour XP glitch in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 Grind Parkour XP Glitch

In order to do this parkour XP glitch, you’ll first need to have the Far Jump parkour skill unlocked. If you don’t have that, check out our other guide on how to get parkour XP quickly and then come back when you’ve unlocked Far Jump.

When you are ready, you’ll want to travel to a specific point on the map. This point is on a rooftop and is right on the border of Trinity and Houndfield. You’ll know you’re there when you’re at a spot that looks like the first picture in this article.

You’ll specifically be looking for an area with a wide chimney, a small gap between two rooftops, and two yellow guard rails. Once you’re there, you’re ready to grind some parkour XP with this Dying Light 2 glitch.

Now that you have found the correct location, all you need to do is use Far Jump to jump rooftop to rooftop, back and forth. By doing this, you’ll accumulate a massive amount of parkour XP in a short amount of time. By using Far Jump to jump off of the chimney and across the gap and then doing the same thing off of the yellow guard rail back to the chimney rooftop, you’ll grind thousands of parkour XP in a matter of minutes.

If you really want to grind your parkour XP quickly in Dying Light 2, do this method at night. At night, all XP gained is more than doubled. So, if you are careful, you’ll earn more than twice the amount of parkour XP you will get during the day by braving this parkour XP glitch at night.

And there you have it, the fastest, easiest, and best way to earn parkour XP in Dying Light 2. For more, be sure to check out our other Dying Light 2 guides of things like quest help, easter eggs, or just tips and tricks like this.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.