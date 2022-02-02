Dying Light 2: How to Use Healing Water Stations

Dying Light 2 walks you through how to use most things, but the healing water stations are not one of those things. Though very simple, this guide looks to inform you on how to use the healing water stations in Dying Light 2. We will also go over where to find them and, briefly, how annoying they can be if you don’t know how they work.

The healing water stations might not be the only thing you need a guide on in Dying Light 2. If you need help with Carl’s sheep or wolf metaphor, how to repair weapons, or anything else, we’ve got you covered. Check out our guides for more.

Dying Light 2 Healing Water Stations

Once you enter Villador and finish the beginning tutorial section, the world is yours. One of the first contraptions you’ll come across when scanning rooftops for resources are these healing water stations. They are big and come up on your survival sense.

The prospect of places to heal up for free scattered about nearby rooftops is a good one. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t tell you how to use them. And, if you use it wrong, you’ll need to wait for the station to refill before attempting to heal again. What should be an easy task turns into a headache.

Luckily, after about seven or eight tries, we discovered how to use them. What you’ll need to do is go up to one, hold down square (if you are on PlayStation), and while you are doing that, press down on the d-pad to bring the cup of water in your hands to you. As easy and complex as that.

Unlike the binoculars or the weapon modifications, the healing water stations aren’t explained to you. But luckily you have us.

When to Use the Healing Water Stations

The healing water stations can come in handy whenever you aren’t at full health. Instead of only relying on first-aid kits or sleeping to heal, you can find a rooftop with a water station and input the tricky combo you need to drink water. I get it Techland, it’s a role-playing game.

And there you have it. What might as well be the final boss of the game is whittled down to no more than a cup of fresh, clean water. For more guides on all things Dying Light 2, you know where to find us.

Dying Light 2 is available now PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.