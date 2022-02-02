Dying Light 2: How to Repair Weapons

Dying Light 2, unlike its predecessor, puts great weapons in the hands of players right away. Though better and better weapons will become unlocked and available as you level up and make your way through the game, you don’t want your starting weapons to break too early. And you’ll want your late-game weapons to not break on you. For these reasons, here is your guide on how to repair weapons in Dying Light 2.

For all your other Dying Light 2 needs, be sure to check out our guides. We cover quests, skills, choices, and much more. You’ll thank me later.

Dying Light 2 Repair Weapons

With all of the craftmasters around, you’d think repairing a weapon would be easier. Unfortunately, or fortunately, there is only one way to repair weapons in Dying Light 2 and that is by equipping weapon modifications.

When you equip a grip, shaft, or tip modification, your weapon will gain more durability. With this system, new modifications need to be equipped to weapons to keep them strong.

That is how you repair weapons in Dying Light 2. It is as simple as that. Now, let’s get into the details of weapon modifications.

How to Use Weapon Modifications

Weapon modification blueprints can be purchased through craftmasters. Things like electricity, fire, toxic and so much more are available to not only make your weapons do more damage but also make them more durable.

As mentioned previously, there are three types of sockets: tip, shaft, and grip. The tip and shaft are available for unique (which are purple) weapons and rare (which are blue) weapons. Artifact weapons (which are yellow) have all three sockets available for modification.

The tip and shaft modifications look to add elemental damage to your weapons that can be combined. For instance, you can put on electricity with toxic to hit enemies with both, dealing devastating damage that looks really cool. The grip, however, deals with making your weapon more effective. You can decrease the durability lost with each hit, decrease the stamina needed for each swing, and more.

To create the various weapon modifications, you’ll need the necessary resources. Each mod needs three different quantities of resources, so like any survival RPG, loot, loot, loot. Every time you do anything, loot. Whether that be on rooftops, in houses, or at special locations, loot the resources.

Now you not only know how to repair your weapons in Dying Light 2, you also know how to make them stronger and more effective. For more guides and Dying Light 2 content, check out Attack of the Fanboy.

Dying Light 2 is available now PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.