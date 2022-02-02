Dying Light 2: How to Use the Binoculars

Every good Nightrunner needs a pair of binoculars in Dying Light 2. In this guide, we’ll tell you exactly when you get them, how to use them, and how useful they are. Strap in, here we go.

Dying Light 2 is filled with things to collect and choices to make. Be sure to check out our Dying Light 2 guides for things like how to repair weapons or whether you should upgrade your health or your stamina first. We also cover quests, like The Only Way Out quest. Whatever your quandary, we’ve got you covered.

Dying Light 2 Binoculars

Dying Light 2 starts off with a fairly long, but basic tutorial that lasts about 2 hours. In it, you’ll learn the basics of parkour and combat. Once you’ve reached Villador with Hakon, you’ll receive the coveted binoculars.

In order to use the binoculars, all you need to do is hold down left on the d-pad to bring up your throwable items and press R3. You’ll see a binocular icon that will guide you into pressing R3. Once you’ve done that, you will be seeing life through the binoculars.

There are numerous locations to discover in Dying Light 2 like GRE Anomalies, GRE Quarantine Buildings, Windmills, Dark Hollows, Forsaken Stores, Military Airdrops and so much more. The binoculars are an invaluable tool because they allow you to discover these locations and have them revealed on your map permanently.

So, instead of games like Assassin’s Creed where unlocking the windmill would give you all of the locations in the area, Dying Light 2 gives you the autonomy to pull out your binoculars whenever you are in a vantage point to reveal more locations.

How to Use the Binoculars

Knowing how to equip your binoculars isn’t enough; you’ll need to know how to use them. As you scan your environment, the corners of a rectangle will form around your center point. As you get closer to where a location is, the corners of the box will draw closer and closer.

You will need to use precision to keep your center point on the discoverable location. You will know when it’s working if you begin to hear a clicking noise and the corners of the rectangle come together rapidly.

And that is how to use the binoculars in Dying Light 2. The box won’t appear if all discoverable areas are discovered already. For more guides on Dying Light 2, you know where to go.

Dying Light 2 is available now PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.