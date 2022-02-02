Dying Light 2: Should You Level Up Health or Stamina First?

Though Dying Light 2 is full of choices, one of the most important and immediate is whether to upgrade health or stamina first. It is a tricky one, and, while there is no right or wrong answer, this decision will begin to shape your playstyle. Here is our guide to picking health or stamina first in Dying Light 2.

But before we get right to it, Dying Light 2 is filled with tricky choices. Choices that you may want a guide on. Attack of the Fanboy is your one-stop shop for all Dying Light 2 guides. Whether it is for a challenging quest or for which skills to pick first, we’ve got you covered.

Dying Light 2 Health

The argument for health first is for those that either have trouble in a scrap and need a little extra health or really enjoy the combat in Dying Light 2. Early on, you will learn the vault kick ability. If after learning this ability you were hungry for more, go the health route.

The way the skill trees work in Dying Light 2 is that when you upgrade health, you’ll unlock more options for the combat tree. The same goes for stamina: if you upgrade it, more parkour skills become available.

Dying Light 2 Stamina

With that knowledge, if you love the parkour in the game (who doesn’t?) choose to upgrade stamina. By picking stamina, you’ll not only have more of it when climbing and fighting, but you’ll also have access to the next row of parkour moves.

So, if you’re eager to unlock wall-running, sprinting, or sliding, pick stamina. You won’t regret it.

How to Get More Inhibitors

Of course, the way to upgrade health and stamina in the game is through inhibitors. Once you’ve collected three, you’ll be able to upgrade your health or stamina. Inhibitors aren’t always collected in threes, but you’ll need at least three to upgrade.

Inhibitors can be found in many places like GRE Anomalies, GRE Quarantine Buildings, Forsaken Stores, and Dark Hollows. You will also be alerted to one by your GRE Key, so keep your eyes and ears open for that. It will tell you one is close by and give you a hot and cold-type indication in the bottom left corner letting you know when you are getting closer to one.

And that is everything you need to know about picking health or stamina first and, as a bonus, how to find inhibitors. For all of your other Dying Light 2 questions and curiosities, stick with Attack of the Fanboy.

Dying Light 2 is available now PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.