Dying Light 2 Now or Never Choice: Believe the Colonel or Jack Matt?

In the final mission of Dying Light 2, you’ll be forced to choose to either believe the Colonel of the Renegades or Jack Matt, leader of the Peacekeepers. After an ambush at the Fish Eye, Aiden has made his way to the Renegades’ stronghold in search of Waltz. The leader of the Renegades, the Colonel, tells you that he’s not working with Waltz at all. He then explains that he wasn’t responsible for the attack at the Fish Eye despite what Jack Matt told you. The attack resulted in Frank’s injury or death depending on your previous choices, so should you believe the Colonel or Jack Matt?

Believe the Colonel or Matt in Dying Light 2?

This seems like a sticky situation with both sides telling you they’re innocent, but there’s a key piece of information that you can obtain by making an earlier decision. When the Renegades supposedly attacked the Fish Eye, Frank was struck with an arrow. If you chose to stay with Frank instead of immediately chasing after the truck, you’ll learn the truth of the situation. The arrow was poisoned with a substance that is different from the one that the Renegades normally use, and Lawan discovers that the so-called “Renegades” were actually Peacekeepers in disguise.

The Colonel is telling the truth. Jack Matt is lying. It is best to believe the Colonel since Jack Matt orchestrated the attack on the Fish Eye, injuring or killing Frank in the process. Matt attempted to frame the Colonel and the Renegades in order to trick you.

I Believe the Colonel

If you choose to believe the Colonel, he will lead you to Waltz’s quarters without a fight. Because of your betrayal, Jack Matt will swear to kill you the next time he sees you. Once you leave the stronghold, you’ll be ambushed by Jack Matt and a squad of Peacekeepers. This leads to a fight, but if Frank survived the attack, he’ll show up with a squad of Nightrunners (and potentially Hakon) and you’ll be able to avoid the fight entirely.

I Believe Matt

If you choose to believe Jack Matt instead, then you’ll be forced to fight through an army of Renegades in order to reach Waltz’s quarters. You’ll eventually catch up with the Colonel after the fight, and he’ll tell you everything you need to know. This route does lead to the Colonel’s death, so keep that in mind.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version will be released later this year.