Dying Light 2 is a game with many branching story decisions, and one of the most important choices in the game is whether you should let Lawan kill Hakon or not. Throughout the main story of Dying Light 2, you find out that Lawan and Hakon have quite the history together, with Hakon finding his place at the top of Lawan’s hit list. Hakon also betrayed Aiden at the start of the game, giving you the option to leave him to die if you wanted. Now, Hakon is back but Lawan is here to back you up. Should you let Lawan kill Hakon or not in Dying Light 2?

Should You Let Lawan Kill Hakon in Dying Light 2?

If you choose “Do what you need to do,” then Lawan will fire a crossbow bolt directly into Hakon’s skull, killing him. This time, his death is permanent. It’s not a fakeout like the last time you could leave him to die. If you choose “Hear me out, Lawan. Don’t do it,” then Lawan will spare Hakon. She’ll initially be upset about it, but she’ll get over it soon.

The best choice is to prevent Lawan from shooting Hakon. Even though Hakon has wronged both you and Lawan at this point in the story, he needs to be alive at the end of the game in order for you to get the best ending. If you let Lawan kill Hakon, you will get a slightly worse ending because of it. This is one of the most important decisions in the game, and there’s very clearly a right answer here. Save Hakon if you want the most out of Dying Light 2’s story.

However, Dying Light 2 is all about shaping the city with your own personal decisions, so if you really feel like Hakon deserves what’s coming to him, then let Lawan kill him. Sure, your ending will be affected, but if you’re that upset by the things Hakon has done, you can just let Lawan put him down here without a second thought.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later this year.