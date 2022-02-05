Dying Light 2: Help Hakon or Leave Hakon to Die?

Hakon is one of the first characters you meet in Dying Light 2, but after a shocking revelation, you must choose to either help him or leave him to die. After revealing that he’s been working for Waltz the entire time, Hakon gets shot with a crossbow bolt by a mysterious sniper. This gives Aiden the choice to either help Hakon survive the shot or just leave him for dead. Hakon did help you get your bearings in the city, but him working for Waltz understandably changes things. Here’s what you should do with Hakon in Dying Light 2.

Should You Save Hakon in Dying Light 2?

This choice is exactly what it sounds like. Aiden will either help out Hakon and prevent him from bleeding out, or he will walk away without helping. If you want to get the most out of Dying Light 2, then you should save Hakon. This will open up more opportunities later down the line and put you on the path toward the best ending. If you want to know exactly what happens if you choose each option, then keep reading on.

Help Hakon

If you help Hakon, Aiden takes care of the crossbow bolt and then heads outside to take care of the sniper. You’ll have to do some serious parkour to reach the sniper’s nest on the roof of a nearby building, and once you reach them, you’ll meet someone that you’re going to see a lot of throughout the remainder of Dying Light 2.

After everything is said and done, Hakon will survive and will appear in scenes later in the game as an ally if you choose to go that route with him. Having Hakon survive is also a requirement for the best ending, so keep that in mind. You’ll still be able to deal with Hakon’s betrayal later on though, so don’t think things are back to normal with him and Aiden just because you helped him out.

Leave Hakon to Die

If you leave Hakon to die, you’ll tell him that either the sniper or the infected will get him, and then Aiden will leave him to bleed out in that room. You’ll skip the quest involving the sniper that you would have gotten if you helped Hakon, and then you’ll move straight onto the next main quest. This is not the end of Hakon though, but we won’t spoil any more than that.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.