Dying Light 2 Buddy the Dog Choice: True Friends Quest Guide

Dying Light 2 has amazing parkour, fun skills to unlock, and ways to break your heart. One of these moments comes along with the story quest “True Friends”, where you are left with a gut-wrenching choice to make.

This quest puts you in the hard choice of choosing to abandon something, or help it pass along, and what you should say after that point. You may find yourself struggling with what to do, so follow our guide on what we think are the best choices to make in this heartbreaking quest, and your best choices along the way.

To leave or not to leave, that is the question

Players will come across this quest as they play through the story mode, and when you come across Buddy, you may be torn on what to do, as you are only given two options when interacting with him. Buddy is a dog that was severely wounded while attempting to protect some children in the area from an attack, and is slowly succumbing to their injuries. Your two choices given at this time are:

Leaving the dog to succumb to its injuries

or

Put Buddy out of their misery

It’s hard to determine what is the best choice here, as it’s an unfortunate choice to be left, no matter the choice that you make. However, the choice you make has very little effect on the total story, so if you can’t fathom the idea of having to put a poor dog out of its misery, you can walk away. The outcome remains the same with either of the options you choose, which may make the overall choice a little easier for you.

As the mission progresses, however, you are brought with the choice to make when breaking the news of Buddy passing to Dominik. Your choices with this are:

Buddy died saving Scott and Moe

Scott and Moe Lied to you

Scott and Moe will tell you everything

Your choice here has a little bit more impact on the total story and impact of this scene, as if you tell Dominik that Buddy died saving Scott and Moe, you’ll see sadness, but then everyone will be happy again as dialog comes to a close. If you say that Scott and Moe lied, the kids will be angry at you, and if you say that the kids will tell you everything, they’ll be mad, but Nerys will be pleased that the kids told the truth.

Not every story beat has a large outcome in the overall story arc, but moments like this can make the world feel a little more human than it did before. Seeing the sadness that is brought along with the passing of a beloved friend feels strangely real, and can make you feel the same emotions as the characters in the game.

Dying Light 2 is available now for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, with a Nintendo Switch Cloud Edition coming sometime in 2022.