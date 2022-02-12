Dying Light 2: Best Ways to Get XP and Level Up Fast

Getting all of the combat and parkour skills is practically a necessity in Dying Light 2. In order to get the skills, you will need a method to quickly gain XP since the amount you need for each level is very large. Of course, even if you have all the XP you want, you also need enough Stamina and Health levels to get any skills in Dying Light 2. Once you have the inhibitors you need, you can get skills that will make traversing the world easier and combat a breeze. Let’s go over how you can quickly gain XP in Dying Light 2.

How to Quickly Gain Parkour and Combat XP in Dying Light 2.

There are a few things you can do to improve your XP gain in Dying Light 2. The first thing you can do to improve the amount of XP you are earning is to do things during the nighttime. During the night, any XP you gain is doubled. However, you must live through the night to get the doubled XP. If you die during nighttime any of the double XP that had been stored up will be lost. You can still earn more XP after you respawn during the night after you respawn.

Another way to increase the amount of XP you earn is to do chases. Luckily chases can only occur during the night, so you will already benefit from the double XP of nighttime. If you can get a chase up to level 4 you will earn more XP for any combat or parkour that you choose to do. This means that no matter which skill you want to level, starting a chase during the night will be your best method to do it quickly.

You will need to be careful as dying during a level 4 chase is easier than you think. You will need to be very prepared before you start to farm XP this way. Once you get a chase going you will want to stick close to a safe zone, so if anything goes wrong you can quickly dart into the safe area to heal up and reset the chase. If you have any more trouble with Dying Light 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later in 2022.