Dying Light 2: Best Ways to Increase Stamina Fast

Not having enough stamina is a common problem in Dying Light 2. Countless times throughout the game you will be fighting your way through a horde of zombies and have to back off because you run out of stamina. Sadly you can’t use the Korek weapon charm to give yourself unlimited stamina like you can to give your weapons unlimited durability. On the upside, there is something you can do to improve your stamina and let you keep mowing down the hordes of zombies. Let’s go over how you can improve your stamina in Dying Light 2.

How to Quickly Increase Your Stamina in Dying Light 2

In order to increase your stamina in Dying Light 2, you will need a lot of inhibitors. You can find these while randomly running around the world and your GRE key will let you know when you are within 50 meters of a cache of inhibitors. When discovering a named location on the map there is a chance a cache will be at it. The best location to look for to farm inhibitors is going to be GRE anomalies.

The Anomalies can only be completed at night however you will gain bonus experience since night provides an experience boost. Thus providing two reasons to complete several Anomalies at once. You can discover them during the day but you will not be able to interact with the Anomaly until it is nighttime.

When you approach the Anomaly at night, you should see a health bar appear on the top of your screen. In order to gain access to your inhibitors, you will need to kill this boss zombie. The zombie type can vary depending on which Anomaly you are taking on. Just make sure you come prepared with enough weapons and medical supplies to be able to win the fight.

After you kill the boss zombie you should be able to open the hatch/door on one of the GRE trailers in the compound. Inside you will find a GRE chest that contains your coveted inhibitors. Doing a couple of GRE anomalies in one night will give you at least one or two levels in your stamina and enough combat XP to get a new perk.

During the daytime, you can spend time going around and finding anomalies to fight at night as well as random inhibitor caches throughout the city. If you have any more trouble with Dying Light 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later in 2022.