Dying Light 2 has a plethora of sidequests where you can dictate certain outcomes from them. They won’t be as game-altering as some crucial decisions in the main story, but they will affect the outcomes more on a personal level. In a questline called Carriers, there comes a point where a recipient tells you she’s being blackmailed and wants you to deal with the guy harassing her. So here, we’ll discuss the choices you can make in the fourth part of this questline, Carriers IV, and if you should decide the fate of her blackmailer in Dying Light 2.

Should you kill the blackmailer in Carriers IV in Dying Light 2?

So as the Survivor lady suggests, a man has been blackmailing her and she wants you to essentially kill him. This becomes a conflict of interest for Aiden because he is just a messenger and does not really get involved with the affairs of the customers. If you tell her “No way”, she’ll be upset with you. She’ll make you feel bad, saying that you basically left her for dead. This option will end the quest, leaving you to go back to Driscoll for your next assignment.

If you choose “Agree to meet the blackmailer”, you’ll be tasked to find this man to see what’s really going on. This doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to do her dirty work and kill him.

Do you have the money for the blackmailer?

Once you get to the blackmailer’s place of residence, he’ll be startled that you barged in without knocking. You then confront him that he’s been blackmailing the lady from earlier. Without any further context, he simply asks you if you have the money. If you choose to give the money, he’ll be taken aback that you’re helping her. He’ll also tell you that you’re disgusting and dishonorable, muddying the reputation of the Carriers. The mission ends here by leading you back to Driscoll for your next assignment.

If you tell the blackmailer “You get nothing”, you’re essentially going to threaten the man for extorting an old woman. The blackmailer doesn’t take these words kindly and throws a sucker punch at you. This will initiate a fight against him where you will ultimately kill him.

No matter what choice you make, Aiden will report back to Driscoll with the same line. “That was an adventure. And a mystery to boot.” So either way, you’ll either go through some dialogue and be told you’re a bad person, or you kill the guy and get some money.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC. A Nintendo Switch port is due for release later this year in 2022.