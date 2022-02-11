Dying Light 2 Update 1.05 Patch Notes: Co-Op Fixes, Xbox VRR Mode, and More

Update 1.05 has arrived for Dying Light 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Dying Light 2‘s launch has been a bit rocky to say the least, with players encountering multiple bugs related to crashing, co-op, and progression since the game launched earlier this month. Still, the game is highly enjoyable, and Techland is committed to improving the game going forward. This update features over a dozen fixes for both PlayStation consoles and Xbox consoles, so Dying Light 2 should now be a much more stable experience regardless of your preferred platform. Here’s everything new with Dying Light 2 update 1.05.

Dying Light 2 Update 1.05 Patch Notes

There are two separate lists of patch notes, one containing PlayStation-specific fixes and another featuring improvements for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. You can see both lists below.

Dying Light 2 PlayStation Fixes and Improvements

Fixed various situations when Players could be disconnected in COOP.

Fixed numerous crashes.

Fixed various story blocks.

Added additional video settings (including motion blur and distance blur).

Fixed blocks resulting in player ending in a deathloop after COOP session.

Fixed issues with player couldn’t sell valuables to vendor.

Fixed occasional screen flickering on PS5 console.

Fixed issue with music streamer mode causing one song not being muted while playing.

Fixed issue with AI being immortal in some rare situations while playing in COOP.

Fixed various issues with stealth gameplay in COOP.

Fixed various issues when AI could be blocked in geometry.

Added various AI visual adjustments (including AI animation related problems).

Various balance improvements.

Fixed rare issues when peers in COOP mode were unable to see the dialog choices.

Various performance optimizations.

Fixed various situations that could cause infinite black screens.

Fixes of AI dead body replication in COOP.

Fixed infinite loadings.

Fixed custom quest music for peers in coop session.

The list of changes on PlayStation is mostly the same as those on Xbox, although a PlayStation 5 screen flickering issues has been fixed in this patch. Xbox players also get some additional new features that PlayStation owners don’t get, so keep reading on to see the list of Xbox patch notes.

Dying Light 2 Xbox Fixes and Improvements

Enabled 60+ FPS VRR mode on Xbox Series X.

This list is mostly identical to the PlayStation patch notes list, but Xbox Series X owners can now unlock the game’s framerate and play at framerates higher than 60 FPS with a new VRR mode that takes advantage of the Series X’s variable refresh rate functionality. This will make an unlocked framerate look smooth if you have a display that can use VRR, so it’s a nice addition for next-gen Xbox players.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later this year.