Just when you think Elden Ring couldn’t get bigger or better, you find out there are secret parallel realms underneath the game world. Whether you discovered them in ornate, advanced lifts or magical items that warp you to the location, these areas are often more visually striking, but also deadlier than their corresponding regions above ground. The Ainsel River area is one such place, and finding the map is quite dangerous. Read on for our guide on Where to Find the Ainsel River Map Fragment in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Ainsel River Map: Where to Find Ainsel River Map Fragment

The Ainsel River map fragment is found in the center of the Uhl Palace Ruins, past a giant ant colony, you reach after leaving the Ainsel River Well Depths site of grace. If you’ve not reached this region, you can access it via the Ainsel River Well directly west of the Church of Vows in Liurnia, home of Pope Turtle.

The ants along the way are quite shrewd and like to ambush you, so stay alert or you risk being overwhelmed. You’ll pass through a room littered with skeletal remains and find Uhl Palace, a site of grace, and a huge enemy that barrages you with magic. Stay behind cover, avoid the mobs, and get to the building at the center, where a merchant and your map are. Unlike in the overworld, these areas don’t have markers on the map, likely because the fragments aren’t left on posts.

From here you’re welcome to explore the area. Past this building is a path leading to a pretty great boss fight, Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella. The fight begins rather suddenly in an open area, so ambushes are the popular enemy MO in this region. But there’s still plenty to explore beyond here, so keep looking forward, adventurers!

This concludes our guide on Where to Find the Ainsel River Map Fragment in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.