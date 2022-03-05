Elden Ring Players Have Fallen in Love With Pope Turtle

Praise the Shell!

March 5th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Elden-Ring-Miriel-Pastor-of-Vows

The worlds rendered by FromSoftware are universally bleak and full of peril, but often with little hints of wholesome, endearing elements.  One such element is found in Elden Ring, in the form of Miriel, Pastor of Vows, whose distinctive hat and, well, giant turtle form, have earned them the title of Pope Turtle.  While this character is genuinely valuable to those wishing to expand their magic repertoire, people can’t help but enjoy the character’s concept, no questions asked.  Find out how Elden Ring Players Have Fallen in Love With Pope Turtle.

Elden Ring Players Have Fallen in Love With Pope Turtle

 

Miriel, Pastor of Vows, is found north of the Artist’s Shack, in East Liurnia.  While you can learn powerful magic here, players often go straight to a glaring immersion flaw in the game – you can’t pet the turtle.  Despite being able to hug characters in surprisingly heartwarming instances, you can’t interact with endearing animal creatures.  And it’s a shame, really, as Miriel is already a hit across Twitter and Reddit.

Of course, there’s another fun aspect about Miriel, and any docile animal in the game, in that players can’t help but use the message function to amusingly troll readers.  Like it or not, Miriel is now a dog, and you can appraise those messages declaring such ludicrous claims to actually give health players who post them during their game.

Finally, it’s important to remember there’s an atonement pool near Miriel, but most players will agree, if you strike Miriel more so than most NPCs, it might be an unforgivable sin.  If you decide to cross this line, consider using a Duelist’s Furled Finger to leave a PvP sign nearby, we’ve just got a few questions for you.

This concludes our story on how Elden Ring Players Have Fallen in Love With Pope Turtle.  For more stories and updates, follow us on our Twitter, @FanboyAttack to keep yourself in the loop!

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

