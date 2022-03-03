While you travel through Liurnia in Elden Ring, you might come across some breathtaking sights, whether it be the generous shades of blue in the color pallet or the marvelous architecture. One site is more of a humble location, ruined over the years and slowly being reclaimed by nature, but is an important one to return to, especially if you wish to study magic. The Church of Vows in particular is home to Miriel, Pastor of Vows, essentially a giant talking bishop turtle, and if you give them prayer books you’ll get powerful sorcery and incantations. Read on for our guide on Where to Find the Church of Vows in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: Where to Find the Church of Vows

You can technically reach the Church of Vows near the start of the game, either by going through or skipping Stormveil Castle, going up Liurnia Highway, and going northwest from the Artist’s Shack in East Liurnia. The path is rather simple, and you can ride there quickly on your steed, and if you’ve got prayer books, this will be a worthwhile stop to bookmark. There’s also a site of grace directly outside of the ruined church, and inside you can speak to Miriel. There’s even a spot here where you can use the Atone function which resets NPC hostility and calms angry merchants. This is a valuable function to have if you have a penchant for accidentally striking NPCs thinking everybody is trying to kill you.

Just outside the Church of Vows, you’ll be able to glance at a gorgeous view of the Raya Lucaria Academy, the next Legacy Dungeon outside Stormveil Castle. Liurnia isn’t as in-your-face about its visuals in most areas, but it has a striking, vibrant, natural beauty to its landscape, concealing friendly faces as well as deadly foes within.

This concludes our guide on Where to Find the Church of Vows in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides, and equip yourself to survive the Lands Between! Elden Ring is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.