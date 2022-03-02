Elden Ring has been out since the weekend and players are sinking their teeth into the vast open world of the Lands Between. If you’ve been keeping an eye out for discoveries in the game, chances are you’ve encountered various Paintings found displayed across the realm. Taking apparent cues from the Memories feature from Breath of the Wild, these are renditions of in-game sites you must visit, and you’ll be rewarded with great prizes upon finding these. One particular Painting is found in Liurnia, and it’s quite the adventure to discover the site it renders. Read on for our guide on How to Find the Resurrection Painting from the Artist’s Shack in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Resurrection Painting Location: How to Solve the Artist’s Shack Puzzle

Step One: Examine the Painting

The Artist’s Shack must first be found by going north from Gate Town Bridge in Liurnia, where you’ll find the Resurrection Painting to examine in your inventory. There is also a site of grace here so if you got to the location and missed the Painting, you can fast travel here. Next, you’ll need to find the location it displays.

Step 2: Where to Find the Resurrection Location

To reach the location shown in Resurrection, you’ll need to have beaten Royal Knight Loretta, then take the exit doorway and go right, heading southeast to the graveyard where you’ll find the spectral artist in his chair. If you’re having trouble picturing the location, examine the painting in your inventory by pressing X or “Square” on the gamepad with the item selected in your Inventory’s Info tab. In the graveyard, try to find the southernmost parts just before a cliff and you’ll see the Minor Erdtree, Raya Lucaria Academy, and the northern bridge archway lined up together.

The spirit fades, and you’ll be left with the Juvenile Scholar Robe, Juvenile Scholar Cap, and the Larval Tear key item. Reaching this point is tricky, and features a pretty tough boss who wields dangerous offensive magic, but upon beating them you’ll also gain their signature Loretta’s Greatbow Sorcery.

This concludes our guide on How to Find the Resurrection Painting from the Artist’s Shack in Elden Ring! Elden Ring was released on February 25, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S. Be sure to explore every inch while you can, with the help of guides like these!