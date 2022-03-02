Elden Ring Early Game Greatsword Location: How to Get the Lordsworn’s Greatsword

Among the many weapons players can use in Elden Ring, the Greatsword class features some of the best, as they are able to not only deal high damage to enemies but also allow you the ability to stay somewhat mobile after each strike. With that said, did you know you can actually get a Greatsword almost immediately after arriving at the Lands Between? Now, so that you can get the said weapon as soon as possible, here’s where you can find the Lordsworn’s Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Where to Find the Lordsworn’s Greatsword in Elden Ring

You will be able to get the Lordsworn’s Greatsword in Elden Ring by heading to the Gatefornt Site of Grace, located directly ahead of The First Step Site of Grace. Once in the area, you will be able to get the greatsword by opening the chest located on the wagon placed directly ahead of the Site. To be able to open it easily, we recommend that you stealth kill the mob guarding it. If you are just beginning your adventure, we advise you to rest at the Site of Grace located on the Church of Elleh before heading to Gatefornt, as the third Site of Grace you rest on will prompt Melina to appear, unlocking the ability to call and ride your Spirit Steed, Torrent.

To recap, here’s where you can find and how you can get the Lordsworn’s Greatsword in Elden Ring:

Head to the Gatefornt Site of Grace.

Kill the mob guarding the wagon located close to the Site of Grace.

Jump in the wagon and open the chest.

Get the Lordsworn’s Greatsword.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.