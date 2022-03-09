Elden Ring Festival Location: How to Start Radahn Boss Battle

Elden Ring is filled with amazing bosses, all sure to offer you a worthy test of both your gear and your understanding of the game. With that said, among the many boss battles available across the vast regions scattered throughout the Lands Between, very few are able to compare to the scale of the Starscourge Radahn one, which gives players the chance to join an unusual bunch of warriors as they have a go at the legend. But, how can you join the festival and start the boss fight? To answer that and more, we will now tell you the location of the Radahn boss fight, as well as how to take part in it in Elden Ring.

Location and How to Start the Starscourge Radahn Boss Battle in Elden Ring

You will be able to join the festival and start the Starscourge Radahn boss battle in Elden Ring by heading to the Redmane Castle area, located on the southeast point of the Caelid region, but be careful, as the castle is not only storming with enemies but is also the home of two Lion Guardians. With that said, you can avoid the world bosses by going into the portal located in front of the bridge connecting you to the castle.

Once inside the castle, you just need to head to the Plaza, where you will be able to interact with many NPCs, such as Blaidd the Half-Wolf, Iron Fist Alexander, among many others. The festival will automatically start when you enter the Plaza. Once the event starts, just talk to the announcer and head to the elevator to unlock the path to face Starscourge Radahn.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2022