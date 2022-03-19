The Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring is as beautiful and mysterious as it is dangerous. As you explore and map out the region you will discover landmarks like anywhere else in the Lands Between, but one mystery you’ll come across is Heretical Rise, with an entrance that’s sealed off. The only hope for getting in is in the form of yet another cryptic clue, which isn’t new with these towers, but in this case, it’s not opened by killing spectral turtles or finding seals. Read on for our guide on How to Get Into Heretical Rise in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Heretical Rise: Falling Snow Marks Something Unseen Solution

The trick is, once you’ve read the clue outside the door, “Falling snow marks something unseen”, go across the area to the other side of a broken bridge just above the Freezing Lake site of grace. The bridge is not coincidentally one that leads directly up to the tower. Clear the nearby enemies, and step onto where the bridge would normally be standing, and you’ll spot white-gray hints on the ground which indicate snow touching an invisible bridge.

Walk across until just before you come up to the tower wall, and look left. You’ll see above you, more snow touching what turn out to be invisible stairs, so carefully follow the trail. You’ll reach a broken balcony you can enter. Unlike many other towers, this one will have enemies guarding it, so kill them and take the lift to the top. There you’ll find a chest holding the Founding Rain of Stars sorcery, and back down the lift and to the bottom you’ll find the way out, which was the previously sealed-off entrance.

This concludes our guide on How to Get Into Heretical Rise in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our guides on how to get into similar towers, as well as many others, and our review!

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.