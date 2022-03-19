Elden Ring Heretical Rise: Falling Snow Marks Something Unseen Solution

You ever watch Indiana Jones?

March 18th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Elden-Ring-Heretical-Rise

The Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring is as beautiful and mysterious as it is dangerous.  As you explore and map out the region you will discover landmarks like anywhere else in the Lands Between, but one mystery you’ll come across is Heretical Rise, with an entrance that’s sealed off.  The only hope for getting in is in the form of yet another cryptic clue, which isn’t new with these towers, but in this case, it’s not opened by killing spectral turtles or finding seals.  Read on for our guide on How to Get Into Heretical Rise in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Heretical Rise: Falling Snow Marks Something Unseen Solution

Elden-Ring-Heretical-Rise-Map

The trick is, once you’ve read the clue outside the door, “Falling snow marks something unseen”, go across the area to the other side of a broken bridge just above the Freezing Lake site of grace.  The bridge is not coincidentally one that leads directly up to the tower.  Clear the nearby enemies, and step onto where the bridge would normally be standing, and you’ll spot white-gray hints on the ground which indicate snow touching an invisible bridge.

Walk across until just before you come up to the tower wall, and look left.  You’ll see above you, more snow touching what turn out to be invisible stairs, so carefully follow the trail.  You’ll reach a broken balcony you can enter.  Unlike many other towers, this one will have enemies guarding it, so kill them and take the lift to the top.  There you’ll find a chest holding the Founding Rain of Stars sorcery, and back down the lift and to the bottom you’ll find the way out, which was the previously sealed-off entrance.

Elden-Ring-Invisible-Bridge

This concludes our guide on How to Get Into Heretical Rise in Elden Ring!  Be sure to check out our guides on how to get into similar towers, as well as many others, and our review!

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Elden Ring
What is the point of no return in Elden Ring?
Elden Ring: When is the Point of No Return?
Old Knight Istvan Elden Ring
Elden Ring: How to Beat Old Knight Istvan
best spell in Elden Ring
Best Spells in Elden Ring: The 5 Best Spells to Use For Magic Builds
Mirage Rise
Elden Ring Mirage Riddle Solution: How to Get Into Mirage Rise
Trending on AOTF
Official Elden Ring cover image.
Elden Ring: 5 Amazing Early Game Armor Sets & How to Get Them
Best Great Rune in Elden Ring
Best Great Rune in Elden Ring: Ranking All 6 Runes From Worst to Best
GTA ONLINE FREE
GTA Online Next-Gen Character Transfers Are Having Issues on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
Dying Light 2’s Grappling Hook Was Nerfed in the Latest Update and Players Are Not Happy