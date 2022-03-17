The Divine Tower locations scattered across the Lands Between in Elden Ring serve as worthwhile landmarks to explore if you want to use the Great Runes you get off major bosses. One such boss in Altus Plateau, Morgott, gives off a great rune which must be activated at the Divine Tower of East Altus. This location is tucked away a bit on the map, and can go unnoticed if you’re not careful. Read on for our guide on How to Access the Divine Tower of East Altus in Elden Ring!

The path to the Divine Tower is pretty straightforward, simply go through the eastern exit of Leyndell toward the Grand Lift of Rold. You can conveniently reach this by fast traveling to the Avenue Balcony site of grace and going along the road, up the wooden lift to the Capital Outskirts. From here, go to the next, larger lift along the path, but don’t take it, instead going through the door to the southeast.

You’ll be able to see the Divine Tower up ahead, as well as a patrolling enemy. But as you approach, shadows engulf you and the area, and you’ll be confronted by two boss enemies, the Fell Twins. These are reasonably easy to defeat, and you can take out the axe-wielding one before the magic-user can pose a threat to you. Upon beating them you’ll gain the Omenkiller Rollo Ashes and you can proceed to the tower and a site of grace. The doors are unlocked already, so go inside, take the lift, and you’ll have immediate access to the top, where you can activate Morgott’s Great Rune, giving you increased Maximum HP.

Elden Ring is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.