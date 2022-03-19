Elden Ring: How to Get Opaline Bubbletear Crystal Tear

As you tackle incredible odds in Elden Ring, you’ll need to make sure that you are up to the task of taking on the massive number of enemies in the game. You’ll want to make sure that you’re playing the right build for you, and making sure that you have a large assortment of different items and flasks to make sure that you stand above them all as you defeat them one by one.

Thankfully, there are quite a few optional bosses in this game, but missing out on them could mean that you are missing out on some of the best weapons and items in the game. Take, for example, the Opaline Bubbletear Crystal Tear, an item that is completely missable if you don’t take out a specific boss. Is it worth your time and effort to take this foe down, or would you be better off skipping them, and this Crystal Tear altogether? Find out in our guide below!

Elden Ring – Opaline Bubbletear Crystal Tear Location and Use

As you venture off towards the Erdtree, you’ll have the chance to take on a massive, headless foe called the Erdtree Avatar. He’s no pushover, but thankfully, you’ll be well along enough in your journey to have the skills needed to best this foe and take what is rightfully yours. Plus, there are many different iterations of this foe spread across the world, so making sure that you’re prepared for the challenges ahead is always a good idea, since there is a Site of Grace nearby, allowing you to try and try again.

However, you may want to take this particular one down for the count, as the Opaline Bubbletear Crystal Tear is a great mixer for your Flask of Wondrous Physick, allowing you to reduce the amount of damage you’ll take on the next hit after drinking it. This means, if you’re going in for a boss fight, taking a swig out of your Flask with this specific Crystal Tear mixed into it, you could survive what would normally be a one-shot death, allowing you to turn the battle in your direction.

Making sure that you’re prepared for any fight is great, and having this Crystal Tear can legitimately mean the difference between life and death, and if you’re far enough into the game where you are fighting off major bosses that can take you out in one single hit, having something like this to level the battleground is an amazing thing to own. And while the fight to procure this item may not be easy, it’s a cakewalk compared to what you’ll be dealing with in the future.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.