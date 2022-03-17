Elden Ring: Where to Get Dragon King’s Cragblade

As you continue on your quest to become an Elden Lord, you’ll find a massive variety of items, bosses, weapons, and more in Elden Ring. You’ll venture forth through the lands, taking down massive foes that can give you great rewards, as well as some offering Remembrances of your battles with them.

As you face off against some of the most intimidating foes in all of gaming, you’ll need equally impressive weaponry. That’s where weapons like the Dragon King’s Cragblade come into the picture, offering huge stats, as well as stature. You’ll intimidate all who cross your path with this sword, but how do you get your hands on it? Follow along with us as we dive into the details of where to get the Dragon King’s Cragblade in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring – Dragon King’s Cragblade Location and How To Get

As you continue into the story, you’ll be able to get to the Crumbling Farum Azula, after considering burning the Erdtree. Once you are in the Crumbling Farum Azula, you’ll be able to venture a bit off of the beaten path to fight the Dragonlord Placidusax, who is a powerful foe that will give you one of the toughest battles at this point in the game.

After the Dragonlord’s eventual demise, you’ll be granted the Remembrance of the Dragonlord, which gives you a few options of weapons and items to create. You’ll need to visit Enia in the Roundtable Hold to create either of these items, or you can also duplicate this Remembrance at any of the Walking Mausoleums, but you can only duplicate it once per mausoleum.

If you have decided to create the Dragon King’s Cragblade, you’ll be in for a treat. Bringing 92 Physical Damage to the table off of the bat, with an extra 59 Lightning Damage, making this a great weapon for dealing with the other Dragons that you’ll come across in your trek to become an Elden Lord. You’ll also see a great deal of protection, as you’ll get 46 Physical Guard, 32 Guard for Magic, Fire, and Holy, and 46 against Lightning. As you continue to scale this weapon with your Strength and Dexterity, you’ll also get the unique Weapon Skill Thundercloud Form, which allows you to transform into a Thundercloud, and plunge your weapon down from the skies.

Fighting the Dragonlord is a massive feat, and gives you some great bragging rights, as you’ll now carry a piece of him with you forever as you roam the plains of Elden Ring. Taking the time to create this massive weapon can grant you some excellent rewards, and help you sharpen up your skills.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.