Elden Ring: How to Unlock Every Dragon Power in the Game

Among the many abilities, players can learn in From Software’s Elden Ring, very few are as eye-catching or damaging as the Dragon ones, which allows players to not only breathe fire, among other elements, but also partially transform themselves into a dragon to slice, maw, and chew on their enemies dealing massive damage. With that said, taking into account how powerful each Dragon Power is in Elden Ring, it’s a given that unlocking them will not be a walk in the park either. Now, to make sure that you can truly emulate the dragon within you, here’s how to unlock every Dragon incantation, or Power, in Elden Ring.

How to Unlock Every Dragon Power in Elden Ring

You can unlock every Dragon Power in Elden Ring by exchanging a set number of Dragon Hearts, which can only be obtained after players bring down a Dragon. After slaying a dragon and getting a said number of Dragon Hearts, you will be able to unlock the Dragon abilities by going to both the Church of Dragon Communion, located southwest of Lingrave, and to the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. located on southwest Caelid.

As we said above, each incantation, or Dragon power, will cost a determined number of Dragon Hearts. With that said, you can check how to unlock all Dragon incantations currently present in Elden Ring, below:

Dragonclaw: Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Church of Dragon Communion.

Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Church of Dragon Communion. Dragonfire: Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Church of Dragon Communion.

Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Church of Dragon Communion. Dragonmaw: Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Church of Dragon Communion.

Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Church of Dragon Communion. Dragonfire: Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion.

Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Agheel’s Flame: Exchange 2 Dragon Hearts at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Only available after defeating Flying Dragon Agheel.

Exchange 2 Dragon Hearts at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Only available after defeating Flying Dragon Agheel. Magma Breath: Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Only available after defeating the Magma Wyrm boss.

Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Only available after defeating the Magma Wyrm boss. Theodorix’s Magma : Exchange 2 Dragon Hearts at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Only available after defeating Great Wyrm Theodorix.

: Exchange 2 Dragon Hearts at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Only available after defeating Great Wyrm Theodorix. Glintstone Breath: Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion.

Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Smarag’s Glinstone Breath: Exchange 2 Dragon Hearts at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion.

Exchange 2 Dragon Hearts at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Rotten Breath: Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion.

Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Ekzykes’s Decay: Exchange 2 Dragon Hearts at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Only available after defeating Decaying Ekzykes.

Exchange 2 Dragon Hearts at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Only available after defeating Decaying Ekzykes. Dragonice: Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion.

Exchange 1 Dragon Heart at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Borealis’s Mist : Exchange 2 Dragon Hearts at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Only available after defeating Borealis the Freezing Fog.

: Exchange 2 Dragon Hearts at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Only available after defeating Borealis the Freezing Fog. Greyoll’s Roar: Exchange 3 Dragon Hearts at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Only available after defeating Elder Dragon Greyoll.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2022