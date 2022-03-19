Elden Ring Larval Tear Locations: Where to Find Respec Materials

The world of Elden Ring is massive, sprawling across miles and miles of fantasy glory. You’ll be able to explore just about every single nook and cranny that you come across, and in your journey, you may find a new weapon that you just love, but can’t use due to your current build. Thankfully, there are a few ways that you can accomplish this, by either grinding for hours on end to continue building up your character, or you can just go ahead and respec your character, meaning start over from scratch and rebuild them from the ground up.

However, doing this does require a few different steps, so follow along with our guide on where to find the Larval Tears, and how you can use them to create the character you were always meant to have in your journey to become an Elden Lord.

Elden Ring – Larval Tears Locations and Uses

After defeating the Demi-God Renalla, you’ll be able to speak to her and give her an item called the Larval Tear to respec your character, turning it into whatever you’d prefer to be. However, you are not able to do this forever, as there is currently a limited amount of Larval Tears in the world.

The first one you can find is pretty early in the game, if you are heading towards Lake Agheel, you’ll be able to go down a path where you’ll be able to find a great early game weapon, the GreatAxe. You’ll also find hordes of enemies, with some residing on a cliff. If you attack and beat them, one of them will turn into a Large Bear, which is quite powerful in the early game. If you can defeat this foe, you’ll be granted a Larval Tear.

The second is found near the Folly on the Lake Site of Grace. You’ll see a large Lobster enemy that you can fight, and after he is defeated, he will transform into the Grafted Scion from the beginning of the game. Now that you’re more powerful, you should be able to defeat him quite easily, and once you do, you’ll have a second Larval Tear.

As you continue forth, you’ll find the third Larval Tear for all from Pidia inside of the Caria Mantor. Thankfully, it’s a reasonable 3,000 Runes, and you’ll find him near the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace after dropping down a few cliffs to find him.

Visiting the Village of the Albinaurics, you’ll find the fourth Larval Tear, by the graveyard near the Site of Grace inside of a coffin.

The fifth is found near the Siofra River, from another merchant selling the Larval Tear inside of the walls near the large pillar, you’ll want to enter and go towards the cave in the back portion of this makeshift location. The next area contains a total of four, of which three of them are all located in the same area.

You’ll want to make your way towards Nokron, Eternal City. You’ll find the first Larval Tear on a corpse that is lying in the building near the Siofra River Well Depths Site of Grace, the second you’ll receive from a building that has slimes falling from it, and you’ll find it in the middle of this structure. The third is located at the Night’s Sacred Ground, where there is a Silver Tear enemy disguised as a ball. Attack it and defeat it to get the last one in this area. While you’re in Nokron, find and defeat the Mimic Tear to get the last one for this area, as well as the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes.

Fighting off a large enemy to get one of these elusive tears seems to be a reoccurring topic, as you will approach the Cathedra of Dragon Communion to find a few small enemies that you’ll need to defeat. Once a specific one has died, he will transform into a massive troll, and once you have claimed victory, you’ll be cleared to head on for the next and final Larval Tear.

Make your way to the Atlus Plateau Minor Erdtree, and face off against the Lion Guardian to claim your final larval tear. At this point, you’ll have 11 different opportunities to respec your character into exactly what you would like them to be, so make sure that you are prepared for a long journey ahead before getting to do so!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.