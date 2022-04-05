Elden Ring Maliketh Cheese: How to Easily Beat Beast Clergyman and Maliketh the Black Blade

Cheese the boss that gives players the most headaches in Elden Ring

April 5th, 2022 by Caleb Stultz

Maliketh-the-Black-Blade

Cheesing bosses is nothing new in FromSoftware’s games. This is no different in their latest game, Elden Ring. Whether it be blasting off Comet Azurs at the Godskin Duo or going out of bounds to stack hits on Mohg, there are plenty of cheesy methods to defeat some of the hardest bosses that FromSoftware has ever created. This guide is not different. Here is how to cheese the Beast Clergyman into Maliketh, the Black Blade.

How to Easily Cheese Beast Clergyman and Maliketh the Black Blade.

To cheese this boss, there are some precautionary measures to take even before entering the boss’s area in Crumbling Farum Azula. YouTuber Tyrannicon shows in his cheese method on how to set up for this fight in his video.

First, you will need the “Carian Retaliation” Ash of War and equip it to any shield that is +25 upgraded. After that, you will need the “Wraith’s Calling Bell.”

Once you have all these items, go into the Beast Clergyman’s boss arena and ring the Wraith’s Calling Bell. Immediately after you have rung the bell, parry with your shield. This will turn the swords into three powerful homing swords that will project at the boss.

This method can knock the Beast Clergyman’s health down to half in less than 20 seconds if done properly. After it has transformed into Maliketh, gather some distance and do the same method until Maliketh, the Black Blade, is dead. As of Patch 1.03, this method is still viable.

Screenshot-348-1280x720

To get the Carian Retaliation Ash of War, head to Royal Gazing Grounds Gravesite Site of Grace, through the passageway down to the Three Sisters area. From there, go left until you can drop down to a building on the side of the cliff. Drop down from there onto the wooden palettes and then drop into the building until you are met with the merchant who will sell you the Ash of War.

To get the Wraith’s Calling Bell, head to the Laskywar Ruins and go down into the nearest ruins hole to get the item out of a chest.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Elden Ring
Elden Ring Yura Questline Guide
Elden Ring Yura Questline Guide: All Steps and Locations
Caelid Rune Farming Spots
Elden Ring: Best Caelid Rune Farming Spots
Everything You Should Do Before New Game Plus in Elden Ring
Everything You Should Do Before New Game Plus in Elden Ring
Elden Ring Update 1.06 Patch Notes (1.03.3)
Trending on AOTF
Fortnite Chloe Kim
State of Unreal Stream Will Have Surprise Fortnite Twitch Drops
Moon Knight Comic
Moon Knight Video Games: All Moon Knight Video Game Appearances
Xbox Game Pass
Resident Evil Village Might Be Coming to Xbox Game Pass
Overwatch 2 Xbox
Overwatch 2 UI Leak Shows Potential Battle Pass and More Features