Elden Ring Maliketh Cheese: How to Easily Beat Beast Clergyman and Maliketh the Black Blade

Cheesing bosses is nothing new in FromSoftware’s games. This is no different in their latest game, Elden Ring. Whether it be blasting off Comet Azurs at the Godskin Duo or going out of bounds to stack hits on Mohg, there are plenty of cheesy methods to defeat some of the hardest bosses that FromSoftware has ever created. This guide is not different. Here is how to cheese the Beast Clergyman into Maliketh, the Black Blade.

How to Easily Cheese Beast Clergyman and Maliketh the Black Blade.

To cheese this boss, there are some precautionary measures to take even before entering the boss’s area in Crumbling Farum Azula. YouTuber Tyrannicon shows in his cheese method on how to set up for this fight in his video.

First, you will need the “Carian Retaliation” Ash of War and equip it to any shield that is +25 upgraded. After that, you will need the “Wraith’s Calling Bell.”

Once you have all these items, go into the Beast Clergyman’s boss arena and ring the Wraith’s Calling Bell. Immediately after you have rung the bell, parry with your shield. This will turn the swords into three powerful homing swords that will project at the boss.

This method can knock the Beast Clergyman’s health down to half in less than 20 seconds if done properly. After it has transformed into Maliketh, gather some distance and do the same method until Maliketh, the Black Blade, is dead. As of Patch 1.03, this method is still viable.

To get the Carian Retaliation Ash of War, head to Royal Gazing Grounds Gravesite Site of Grace, through the passageway down to the Three Sisters area. From there, go left until you can drop down to a building on the side of the cliff. Drop down from there onto the wooden palettes and then drop into the building until you are met with the merchant who will sell you the Ash of War.

To get the Wraith’s Calling Bell, head to the Laskywar Ruins and go down into the nearest ruins hole to get the item out of a chest.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.