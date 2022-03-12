Elden Ring Necklace Location: Where to Get Rya’s Necklace

Finding Rya's necklace within Elden Ring!

March 12th, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

Ryas-Necklace-in-Elden-Ring-article

Elden Ring has a vast array of items to collect, from unique items to the common items scattered about, there is something for everyone to find and collect whether it be for quests or otherwise. Notably, one such item is Rya’s Necklace which is an item you will need to find for a quest in which Rya has had her necklace stolen and you will need to return it. This NPC is found quite close to where you will reach Liurnia of the Lake and Rya can be found to the east of the ‘Scenic Isle’ in the experience. This guide will take you through the process of where to get Rya’s Necklace in Elden Ring.

Where To Find Rya’s Necklace In Elden Ring

In order to find the necklace, you will be able to find it at the ‘Boilprawn Shack’ within the Linurnia of the Lake. The ‘Blackguard Big Boggart’ merchant will be in the shack and you can buy Rya’s Necklace from them for 1000 Runes or you can simply opt to eliminate them instead to obtain the necklace that way. If you are planning to level up with the runes you earn then that option may be a viable one for you, however, you may want to just purchase it instead.

The Boilprawn Shack can be found by going to the ‘Academy Gate Town Site of Grace’ as a starting point and then traveling southwest of that location. You will eventually run across the shack and the NPC. Of course, being sure to be well-equipped for any enemies along the route that you may encounter will observe you having an easy journey to the shack.

After you have obtained the necklace, simply go and talk to Rya and you will be able to complete that task for them.

Elden Ring is available now for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

 

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Elden Ring
Elden Ring Malenia Location: How to Find Malenia Blade of Miquella Boss
Best Twinblades in Elden Ring: Top 5 Twinblades & Where to Find Them
Best Twinblades in Elden Ring: Top 5 Twinblades & Where to Find Them
Elden Ring Dung Eater: What to Do With the Red Phantom Sitting in the Roundtable Hold
Elden Ring Dung Eater: What to Do With the Red Phantom Sitting in the Roundtable Hold
Ranni and Tarnished
Elden Ring Ranni Questline Guide: All Locations and Steps
Trending on AOTF
Best Shields in Elden Ring
Best Shield in Elden Ring: Top 10 Shields to Help You Block Every Attack
State of Play March 9
What to Expect From the March 9 State of Play: Games, Leaks, and Start Time
Elden Ring Best Bow top 10
Best Bow in Elden Ring: Top 10 Bows and Crossbows Ranked
Elden Ring Fia
Elden Ring Players Are Hacking in Fia’s Underwear, Unlimited Runes, and Other Cheats